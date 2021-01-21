 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.27. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

