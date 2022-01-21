 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 16F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts