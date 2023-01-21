 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

