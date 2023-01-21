This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Sunday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
All snow showers and flurries will exit the Region by late this afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Dry for now, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
