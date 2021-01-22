 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.84. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts