Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.