Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
