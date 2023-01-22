Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.