 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts