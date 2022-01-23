Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 9F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.