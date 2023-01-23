 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

