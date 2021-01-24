 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.62. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

