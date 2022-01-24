For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake-effect snow will bring high snow totals for some in Northwest Indiana, but barely any for others. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
- Updated
Lake-effect snow is expected to greatly slow travel in parts of the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temp…
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 9F. Winds SW at…
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Tuesday, with temperatures i…
For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…