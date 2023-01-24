This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Munster Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Dry Tuesday and Tuesday evening, but late tonight snow will begin to return, and Wednesday is looking quite snowy across the Region. Track the snow and see how much will fall in our latest forecast.
All snow showers and flurries will exit the Region by late this afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
No precipitation in the forecast through Tuesday, but snow showers will begin to move back in late Tuesday night. The latest on when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Dry for now, but we're not done with rain just yet! A cold front will arrive this afternoon causing temperatures to drop and eventually some snow to fall. Full details here.
Lots of showers and even a few thunderstorms with a warm front this evening. A cold front will keep the rain chance going tomorrow and eventually bring some snow. Get all the details here.
