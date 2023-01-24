 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Munster Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

