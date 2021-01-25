Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitt…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 12.84. A 9-degree low is f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It will…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with tempe…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low n…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Mu…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.8. 25 degrees is today'…