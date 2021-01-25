Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.