Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly clear skies. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.