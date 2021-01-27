 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.74. A 10-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

