Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
