Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.