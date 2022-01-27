 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

