Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly clear. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.94. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

