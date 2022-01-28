Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.