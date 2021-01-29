Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.