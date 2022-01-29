Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
