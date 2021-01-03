Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
