This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
A combination of snow and rain will likely slow traffic across the area today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, for Lake County and all portions of Illinois located north of Interstate 80.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
