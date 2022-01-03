Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.