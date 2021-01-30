 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

