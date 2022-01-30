 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

