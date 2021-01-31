 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.37. A 22-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

