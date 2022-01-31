Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.