 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Tuesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts