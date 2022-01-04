This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
