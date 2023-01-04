For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
