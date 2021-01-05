This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
