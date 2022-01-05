 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts