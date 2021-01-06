Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Munster: Rain and snow in the evening then remaining overcast late. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Munster people should be prepared for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds shoul…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mun…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…