Munster's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 2F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures are only going to drop as we go through the day, while strong winds and snow flurries may continue to affect driving in the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Munster's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It look…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
For the drive home in Munster: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Munster will be cool tomorrow. It looks to re…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomor…