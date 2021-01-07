 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts