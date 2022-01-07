 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

