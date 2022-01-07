Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 7F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures are only going to drop as we go through the day, while strong winds and snow flurries may continue to affect driving in the Region.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
