Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.