 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

{{featured_button_text}}

Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts