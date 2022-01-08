Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain in the evening. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.