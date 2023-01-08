Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
