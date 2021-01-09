Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.53. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variabl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mun…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Saturday, with temperatures in …
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Munster Friday, with temperatures in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few snow showers around in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 25F. Winds light and var…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Partly clou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We w…