For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light freezing rain is expected to fall in the Region during the late afternoon and evening Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details and what to expect for the rest of the weekend.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures are only going to drop as we go through the day, while strong winds and snow flurries may continue to affect driving in the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Munster's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain in the evening. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. …
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy skies in the evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions late. A few flurries or snow sh…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly clear. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster tomor…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Clear. Low near 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
For the drive home in Munster: Mainly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.