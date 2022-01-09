 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

