Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening in Munster: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.