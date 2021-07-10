 Skip to main content
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

