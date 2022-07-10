For the drive home in Munster: A few clouds overnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
