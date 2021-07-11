 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana

Munster's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

