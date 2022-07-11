This evening's outlook for Munster: Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
