Munster's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Munster folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Munster: Rain. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Tomorrow's temper…
Munster's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's t…
Munster's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Munster Wednesday. It loo…
For the drive home in Munster: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it wi…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
This evening in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in…
Munster folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…