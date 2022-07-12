Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
