Munster's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Munster will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
