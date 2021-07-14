For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
