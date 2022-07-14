For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Munster will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Northwest Indiana
